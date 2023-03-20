A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, March 20, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, March 20

Posted By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Well, spring is sprung and, to quote P.G. Wodehouse’s Bertie Wooster quoting the only poem he remembered by Robert Browning, “God is in his heaven, and all’s right with the world.” Which means that Savage Henry must be putting on yet another installment of Metal Mondays. This week’s gig features F. Emasculata from the United Kingdom, as well as two local groups, Gooseneck and The DTs. Ten bucks seems to be a popular price these days regarding entrance fees, so there you have it.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 11
The Cannabis Issue, 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation