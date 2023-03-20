Music Tonight: Monday, March 20

click to enlarge
Well, spring is sprung and, to quote P.G. Wodehouse’s Bertie Wooster quoting the only poem he remembered by Robert Browning, “God is in his heaven, and all’s right with the world.” Which means that Savage Henry
must be putting on yet another installment of Metal Mondays
. This week’s gig features F. Emasculata
from the United Kingdom, as well as two local groups, Gooseneck
and The DTs
. Ten bucks seems to be a popular price these days regarding entrance fees, so there you have it.