Music Tonight: Friday, March 17

As I have mentioned here before, I am not a fan of this holiday, mostly celebrated in this country by mixing two of our less savory national pastimes: binge drinking and lying (in this case, about being Irish). Blame it on my former life as a bartender, I have a reflexive revulsion for this green day. But let the good times roll on, Here are three worthy gigs for your consideration. Casa Nada productions is putting on a Goth Night
at Synapsis
at 7 p.m.
, featuring Dry Wedding, Dastbunny, Zero One and DJ Datura
. A $10 bill gets you in the door. At the same hour, up north at the Trinidad Town Hall
, you can enjoy some jazz with RLA Trio
featuring guest appearances by trumpet master Nicholas D. Talvola
and guitarist Doug Marcum
. The entrance fee here is a sliding scale set between $10 and $20. Finally, at 9 p.m. at Humbrews
, Absynth Quartet
will be doing its very fine thing for whoever chooses to darken the door and spit out $10 to the warden.
