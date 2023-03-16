A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Fun / Music

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the Logger Bar

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM

There are numerous St. Patrick’s Day celebrations happening across the county (check this week’s calendar and Setlist), but we’re highlighting this one because it’s full-kilt Irish fun! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Logger Bar on Friday, March 17 from 5 p.m. to close (free) — and wish Michael Fields congrats on the one-year anniversary of owning the joint. This high-spirited event features Irish food (corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and Irish soda bread for donation) from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Irish songs with David Powell and Bud Ownings starting at 5 p.m., dancing by the Irish Dance Academy at 6 p.m., live music from the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band at 7 p.m. and music from the California Poppies at 9 p.m.
click to enlarge the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 11
The Cannabis Issue, 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation