St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the Logger Bar

click to enlarge submitted

the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band

There are numerous St. Patrick’s Day celebrations happening across the county (check this week’s calendar and Setlist), but we’re highlighting this one because it’s full-kilt Irish fun! Celebrateat theonfrom(free) — and wish Michael Fields congrats on the one-year anniversary of owning the joint. This high-spirited event features Irish food (corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and Irish soda bread for donation) from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Irish songs with David Powell and Bud Ownings starting at 5 p.m., dancing by the Irish Dance Academy at 6 p.m., live music from the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band at 7 p.m. and music from the California Poppies at 9 p.m.