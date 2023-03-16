Thursday, March 16, 2023
St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the Logger Bar
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM
There are numerous St. Patrick’s Day celebrations happening across the county (check this week’s calendar and Setlist), but we’re highlighting this one because it’s full-kilt Irish fun! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day
at the Logger Bar
on Friday, March 17
from 5 p.m. to close
(free) — and wish Michael Fields congrats on the one-year anniversary of owning the joint. This high-spirited event features Irish food (corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and Irish soda bread for donation) from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Irish songs with David Powell and Bud Ownings starting at 5 p.m., dancing by the Irish Dance Academy at 6 p.m., live music from the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band at 7 p.m. and music from the California Poppies at 9 p.m.
the Humboldt Highlanders Pipe Band
