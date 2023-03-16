Thursday, March 16, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, March 16
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Philadelphia is famous for creating a lot of funk and R ‘n’ B musicians, particularly in the genre of “blue-eyed soul,” epitomized by native sons Hall and Oates. One band carrying on that laidback tradition of pop and rock merged with a basic backbeat and funky syncopation is G. Love and Special Sauce
, a veteran act from the 1990s trench days of the alternative jam scene. Tonight at 7 p.m.
these playas can be found at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
, with special guest Nat Myers
opening the night ($26).
