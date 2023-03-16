A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, March 16

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Philadelphia is famous for creating a lot of funk and R ‘n’ B musicians, particularly in the genre of “blue-eyed soul,” epitomized by native sons Hall and Oates. One band carrying on that laidback tradition of pop and rock merged with a basic backbeat and funky syncopation is G. Love and Special Sauce, a veteran act from the 1990s trench days of the alternative jam scene. Tonight at 7 p.m. these playas can be found at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, with special guest Nat Myers opening the night ($26).
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 11
The Cannabis Issue, 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation