A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Community / Fun / Music

Fun Irish Shindig to Benefit the Temperance Hall

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM

Enjoy An Evening of Irish Music and Humor, a benefit to support the repairs, site improvements and beautification of the 130-year-old Temperance Hall at the corner of Old Arcata and Jacoby Creek Roads, happening Friday, March 17, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Temperance Hall ($20, $18 online advance). This shindig should be a lively affair with people reciting Limericks about local faces and places, live Irish music by the Fiddle Academy All-Stars and Seabury Gould, and delightful desserts and drinks. 
click to enlarge Seabury Gould - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • courtesy of the artist
  • Seabury Gould
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 11
The Cannabis Issue, 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation