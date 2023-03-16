Fun Irish Shindig to Benefit the Temperance Hall

click to enlarge courtesy of the artist

Seabury Gould

Enjoy, a benefit to support the repairs, site improvements and beautification of the 130-year-old Temperance Hall at the corner of Old Arcata and Jacoby Creek Roads, happening, fromat the($20, $18 online advance). This shindig should be a lively affair with people reciting Limericks about local faces and places, live Irish music by the Fiddle Academy All-Stars and Seabury Gould, and delightful desserts and drinks.