Music Tonight: Wednesday, March 15
By Collin Yeo
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
are a Los Angeles funk and blues powerhouse whose
performances are deliberately chaotic and goofy. Sort of like a mix between Eric André, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, and some of the dumb/humorous elements of early Kid Rock that evaporated when reactionary politics replaced his self-awareness. It’s a spectacle, folks, with Big Something
, a bombastic rock band from Eugene kicking things off. Where? Arcata Theatre Lounge
. When? At 7 p.m.
And the “how much” is $21. You can fill the rest in for yourself.
