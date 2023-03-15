A+E

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, March 15

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Andy Frasco & the U.N. are a Los Angeles funk and blues powerhouse whose
performances are deliberately chaotic and goofy. Sort of like a mix between Eric André, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, and some of the dumb/humorous elements of early Kid Rock that evaporated when reactionary politics replaced his self-awareness. It’s a spectacle, folks, with Big Something, a bombastic rock band from Eugene kicking things off. Where? Arcata Theatre Lounge. When? At 7 p.m. And the “how much” is $21. You can fill the rest in for yourself.
