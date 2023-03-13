Monday, March 13, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, March 13
With St. Patrick’s Day on Friday and spring coming in a week, I am cautiously optimistic about seeing an end to the frequent dead night or two that the winter brings to the local music scene. Another good sign is that tonight features an installment of Metal Mondays
over at Savage Henry
at 7 p.m.
($5). This evening’s all-ages bash has Planet of Green, Mystery Meat, KMRO
and Psyborg
. Cool.
