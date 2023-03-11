A+E

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, March 11

Posted By on Sat, Mar 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Holus Bolus - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • courtesy of the artist
  • Holus Bolus
Tom Boylan, aka Holus Bolus is rolling through town again, where he will set up his one-man, looped acoustic guitar and percussion show at Redwood Curtain Brewery in Arcata at 6 p.m. for the beer drinkers to enjoy. This is a free gig but it’s always nice to tip a traveling bard. Later on at 8 p.m. at the Arcata Playhouse, you can catch the final night of the Zero to Fierce Fest, with tonight’s group Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, an all-female mariachi band from Los Angeles, providing what I am certain will be a lively and delightful swan song performance after a week of diverse events showcasing the creative powers of women ($20).
