Music Tonight: Saturday, March 11

Tom Boylan, aka Holus Bolus
is rolling through town again, where he will set up his one-man, looped acoustic guitar and percussion show at Redwood Curtain Brewery
in Arcata
at 6 p.m.
for the beer drinkers to enjoy. This is a free gig but it’s always nice to tip a traveling bard. Later on at 8 p.m.
at the Arcata Playhouse
, you can catch the final night of the Zero to Fierce Fest, with tonight’s group Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas
, an all-female mariachi band from Los Angeles, providing what I am certain will be a lively and delightful swan song performance after a week of diverse events showcasing the creative powers of women ($20).
