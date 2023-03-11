Music Tonight: Saturday, March 11

click to enlarge courtesy of the artist

Holus Bolus

Tom Boylan, akais rolling through town again, where he will set up his one-man, looped acoustic guitar and percussion show atinatfor the beer drinkers to enjoy. This is a free gig but it’s always nice to tip a traveling bard. Later on atat the, you can catch the final night of the Zero to Fierce Fest, with tonight’s group, an all-female mariachi band from Los Angeles, providing what I am certain will be a lively and delightful swan song performance after a week of diverse events showcasing the creative powers of women ($20).