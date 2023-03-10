A+E

Friday, March 10, 2023

Seed, Plant and Scion Exchange at Arcata Community Center

Posted By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Gardeners all over the county are ready for this cold and snowy winter to blow over and be gone. They’re ready for sunshine, soil and seeds of spring! Helping them get ready for those glorious days ahead is the Humboldt Permaculture Guild and its Seed, Plant & Scion Exchange, happening Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arcata Community Center (free, donation suggested). Swing by to swap seeds and plants, attend a free workshop, check out the tables, raffle and food from Fern Mountain Eats, Los Giles and the Paloma.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

