Seed, Plant and Scion Exchange at Arcata Community Center

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Gardeners all over the county are ready for this cold and snowy winter to blow over and be gone. They’re ready for sunshine, soil and seeds of spring! Helping them get ready for those glorious days ahead is the Humboldt Permaculture Guild and its, happening, fromat(free, donation suggested). Swing by to swap seeds and plants, attend a free workshop, check out the tables, raffle and food from Fern Mountain Eats, Los Giles and the Paloma.