Music Tonight: Thursday, March 9

I don’t know if Canada’s Kootenay Mountains have any blue grass growing on their
slopes like Kentucky, but there is certainly at least one notable band playing bluegrass music that hails from those parts. Moontricks
plays a modern mix of folk, country and the aforementioned stuff to decent crowds and on the festival circuit. Tonight at 7 p.m.
at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
, you can catch these fellers, paired with Grass Valley
and vibes-based EDM artist Equanimous
. Call this show a festie’s delight ($20, $18 advance, $15 early bird).