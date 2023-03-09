Music Tonight: Thursday, March 9

click to enlarge Shutterstock

I don’t know if Canada’s Kootenay Mountains have any blue grass growing on theirslopes like Kentucky, but there is certainly at least one notable band playing bluegrass music that hails from those parts.plays a modern mix of folk, country and the aforementioned stuff to decent crowds and on the festival circuit. Tonight atat the, you can catch these fellers, paired withand vibes-based EDM artist. Call this show a festie’s delight ($20, $18 advance, $15 early bird).