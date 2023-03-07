Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 7

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The term “power trio” is often overused and a bit dated at this stage of the game, as very few bands are out there ripping out riffs and melting amps with three players in the classic bass, guitar/vox and drums configuration (nod to God for Sleep, who are keeping the faith alive). However, a trio can still be a powerful thing, and the crew inis a testament to this principle. Add keys to the guitarist and vocalist’s duties, as well as synths galore, and these boys from Connecticut really fucking throwdown, with a style that merges aspects of funk, acid jazz and early Warp records electronica. I dig it and you might, too. The only way to find out is tohitatand pony up $20 ($18 if you get your tickets in advance).