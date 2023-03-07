A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 7

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The term “power trio” is often overused and a bit dated at this stage of the game, as very few bands are out there ripping out riffs and melting amps with three players in the classic bass, guitar/vox and drums configuration (nod to God for Sleep, who are keeping the faith alive). However, a trio can still be a powerful thing, and the crew in lespecial is a testament to this principle. Add keys to the guitarist and vocalist’s duties, as well as synths galore, and these boys from Connecticut really fucking throwdown, with a style that merges aspects of funk, acid jazz and early Warp records electronica. I dig it and you might, too. The only way to find out is to
hit Humbrews at 8 p.m. and pony up $20 ($18 if you get your tickets in advance).
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Lespecial, Humbrews

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 9, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 10
Saving the Sea Otter

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation