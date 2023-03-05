Sunday, March 5, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, March 5
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Mar 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Fiesta Folklórica
is featuring its final matinee gig (for this cycle) at Gist Hall
today at 2 p.m.
A presentation of Cal Poly Humboldt’s Ballet Folklórica, Danza Azteca and Mariachi de Humboldt, today’s family-friendly performances come with a forecast of vibrant dance, music and clothing from various folk traditions around Mexico ($10, $5 children). On a personal note, it’s my birthday, so wherever you find yourself, rest assured that I will be fat and sassy, and hopefully a little spoiled, as I roll into my early 40s with all the grace and élan of a burning Tesla.
click to enlarge
Tags: Fiesta Folklórica, Gist Hall, Image