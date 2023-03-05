A+E

Archives | RSS

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, March 5

Posted By on Sun, Mar 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Fiesta Folklórica is featuring its final matinee gig (for this cycle) at Gist Hall today at 2 p.m. A presentation of Cal Poly Humboldt’s Ballet Folklórica, Danza Azteca and Mariachi de Humboldt, today’s family-friendly performances come with a forecast of vibrant dance, music and clothing from various folk traditions around Mexico ($10, $5 children). On a personal note, it’s my birthday, so wherever you find yourself, rest assured that I will be fat and sassy, and hopefully a little spoiled, as I roll into my early 40s with all the grace and élan of a burning Tesla.
click to enlarge screenshot-423-.png
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Fiesta Folklórica, Gist Hall

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 9
Snow Much Fun

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation