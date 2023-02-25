Saturday, February 25, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 25
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Feb 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
courtesy of the band
-
Object Heavy
Local funky juggernaut Object Heavy
is putting on an album release party in the Sapphire Palace
at Blue Lake Casino
for its latest long player Love & Gravity
. The event is a smorgasbord of top-tier local talent, with hosting duties by Eli Fowler
, visual effects by Marmalade Sky
, interstitial sets by Soul Party DJs Red and Maxwell
, and support from The California Poppies
($25, $15 advance).
Tags: The California Poppies, Object Heavy, Sapphire Palace at Blue Lake Casino, Image