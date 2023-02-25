A+E

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 25

Local funky juggernaut Object Heavy is putting on an album release party in the Sapphire Palace at Blue Lake Casino for its latest long player Love & Gravity. The event is a smorgasbord of top-tier local talent, with hosting duties by Eli Fowler, visual effects by Marmalade Sky, interstitial sets by Soul Party DJs Red and Maxwell, and support from The California Poppies ($25, $15 advance).
