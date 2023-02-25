A+E

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Fun

Jay Leno Performs Two Shows at the Arkley

Posted By on Sat, Feb 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM

Comedian, writer and former long-running host of The Tonight Show Jay Leno takes the stage at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Feb. 26, for two shows: one at 4 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. ($85-$175). Leno became a household name and face after taking over hosting duties for The Tonight Show from Johnny Carson in 1992. An avid car enthusiast and restorer, Leno currently produces and is host of the television series Jay Leno’s Garage. See what he’s been up to recently and enjoy his Humboldt County debut. Get tickets at centerarts.humboldt.edu.
