Saturday, February 25, 2023

Dance / Music

Dance to the Latin Peppers Tonight

Posted By on Sat, Feb 25, 2023 at 6:33 AM

click to enlarge The Latin Peppers - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • The Latin Peppers
Shake, shake, shake, Señora! The Arcata Playhouse presents another night of high energy dance music for your weekend pleasure — this time courtesy of the Latin Peppers on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. ($15). Enjoy drinks from the bar then get moving on the dance floor as the Peppers heat things up with salsa and Latin dance music with an Afro-Cuban feel. Don’t forget there’s also fresh baked cookies and popcorn to replenish your energy the whole night through.
About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

