Saturday, February 25, 2023
Dance to the Latin Peppers Tonight
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Sat, Feb 25, 2023 at 6:33 AM
click to enlarge
-
courtesy of the band
-
The Latin Peppers
Shake, shake, shake, Señora! The Arcata Playhouse
presents another night of high energy dance music for your weekend pleasure — this time courtesy of the Latin Peppers
on Saturday, Feb. 25
, at 8 p.m.
($15). Enjoy drinks from the bar then get moving on the dance floor as the Peppers heat things up with salsa and Latin dance music with an Afro-Cuban feel. Don’t forget there’s also fresh baked cookies and popcorn to replenish your energy the whole night through.
Tags: Arcata Playhouse, Latin Peppers, dance, Image