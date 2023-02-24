Friday, February 24, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Feb. 24
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Given the widespread coverage and ad campaign for Jay Leno’s double set at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, I probably don’t need to carry any water for those gigs, but may I suggest a double headlining appearance of a less famous but certainly no less funny comic? Tonight and tomorrow night
at 9 p.m.
at Savage Henry Comedy Club,
you can enjoy the delightfully personal humor of Saul Trujillo
, a Stockton native and West Coast road dog ($15).
