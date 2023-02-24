Friday, February 24, 2023
Dirty Dancing at the Eureka Theater
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM
See Jennifer Grey leap into Patrick Swayze's arms and be lifted in all her 1987 glory on the big screen when the Eureka Theater
shows Dirty Dancing
on Saturday, Feb. 25
, at 7:30 p.m.
($10, $5 ages 12 and under). Return to Kellerman’s resort with Frances “Baby” Houseman, Johnny Castle and the rest of your favorite characters, plus the twirling and hoofin’ and that rockin’ 1960s/1980s soundtrack. Snacks and beverages available in the lobby. Doors at 6:30 p.m.
click to enlarge
-
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing (1987), Intertopics by ddp images
