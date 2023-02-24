Dirty Dancing at the Eureka Theater

click to enlarge Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing (1987), Intertopics by ddp images

See Jennifer Grey leap into Patrick Swayze's arms and be lifted in all her 1987 glory on the big screen when theshowson, at($10, $5 ages 12 and under). Return to Kellerman’s resort with Frances “Baby” Houseman, Johnny Castle and the rest of your favorite characters, plus the twirling and hoofin’ and that rockin’ 1960s/1980s soundtrack. Snacks and beverages available in the lobby. Doors at 6:30 p.m.