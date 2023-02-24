A+E

Dirty Dancing at the Eureka Theater

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM

See Jennifer Grey leap into Patrick Swayze's arms and be lifted in all her 1987 glory on the big screen when the Eureka Theater shows Dirty Dancing on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ($10, $5 ages 12 and under). Return to Kellerman’s resort with Frances “Baby” Houseman, Johnny Castle and the rest of your favorite characters, plus the twirling and hoofin’ and that rockin’ 1960s/1980s soundtrack. Snacks and beverages available in the lobby. Doors at 6:30 p.m.
click to enlarge JENNIFER GREY AND PATRICK SWAYZE IN DIRTY DANCING (1987), INTERTOPICS BY DDP IMAGES
  • Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing (1987), Intertopics by ddp images
