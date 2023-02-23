A+E

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 23

Oryan Peterson-Jones continues his recent tradition of playing a solo set of flamenco and folk music gathered from his various world travels at the evening dune-land beautyscape of the Humboldt Bay Social Club. It starts at 6 p.m. and it’s free. Back in Arcata at the Jam, it’s Reggae night again. Join live bands Wisedem Band, Seed N’ Soil and DJ Sarge OneWise for a night of grooves. It’s $5 but ladies get in free before 10 p.m., so factor that in.
