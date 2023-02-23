Thursday, February 23, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 23
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Oryan Peterson-Jones
continues his recent tradition of playing a solo set of flamenco and folk music gathered from his various world travels at the evening dune-land beautyscape of the Humboldt Bay Social Club
. It starts at 6 p.m.
and it’s free. Back in Arcata at the Jam
, it’s Reggae night again. Join live bands Wisedem Band, Seed N’ Soil and DJ Sarge OneWise
for a night of grooves. It’s $5 but ladies get in free before 10 p.m., so factor that in.
click to enlarge
Tags: Oryan Peterson-Jones, Wisedem Band, Seed N’ Soil and DJ Sarge OneWise, Humboldt Bay Social Club, Image