Monday, February 20, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Feb. 20

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023

OK, I’ll cave. I have been saving this one, as it’s a regular recurring affair, for a night when it seems appropriate, and since I missed Metal Mondays last week and there isn’t one this week, I’m going to instead steer you to the Siren Song Tavern’s Paranormal Open Mic at 7 p.m. It’s kind of all in the name, but if you can’t suss that out for yourself, come prepared to listen to and possibly share tales from the outré and unexplained. This ought to be a hot topic, what with all of the UFO shit in the news these days.
