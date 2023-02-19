A+E

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Feb. 19

Posted By on Sun, Feb 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge JACOB JOLLIFF, SUBMITTED
  • Jacob Jolliff, submitted
Mandolinist Jacob Jolliff of Yonder Mountain String Band fame, is bring his own Band back to Humco, for a welcome night of folk and bluegrass at the Arcata Playhouse. I expect a lot of stylistic shifts and energy from this drumless quartet, as the group tours on the strength of its formidable self-titled album from last summer. At 7 p.m. ($20).
