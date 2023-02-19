Sunday, February 19, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, Feb. 19
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Feb 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Mandolinist Jacob Jolliff
of Yonder Mountain String Band fame, is bring his own Band
back to Humco, for a welcome night of folk and bluegrass at the Arcata Playhouse
. I expect a lot of stylistic shifts and energy from this drumless quartet, as the group tours on the strength of its formidable self-titled album from last summer. At 7 p.m.
($20).
Tags: Jacob Jolliff, Arcata Playhouse, Image