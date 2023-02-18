Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 18

I’m going to toss three shows at you, all with different vibes and styles, and let you decide where the wind should carry you. At 6 p.m.
over at Wrangletown Cider
, Humboldt’s special early jazz age delights Canary and the Vamp
will be playing a free two-hour set full of tin pan treasures and gold dust baubles.
When the clock strikes 9 p.m.
, you have two different muti-artist events to choose from. The Miniplex
is hosting Rhinestoner Cowboi, a queer dance party overseen by DJs Blancatron
, Anya
and Rosé
. A $10 bill will get your feet in the door but if those feet happen to be carrying someone wearing a costume, the price will be cut in half. Over and across the mudflats of crab-land, the Siren’s Song Tavern
has a hip hop show simply packed with local talent. DJ Drinking Moonlight
will be spinning hot wax with microphone assassins Al Bear, Ahhmun Ra Hotep, Eddy Montana, Bobby Boe
and ATG & Ruffian
, who happens to be my bigger younger brother ($5).
