Saturday, February 18, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 18

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM

I’m going to toss three shows at you, all with different vibes and styles, and let you decide where the wind should carry you. At 6 p.m. over at Wrangletown Cider, Humboldt’s special early jazz age delights Canary and the Vamp will be playing a free two-hour set full of tin pan treasures and gold dust baubles.
When the clock strikes 9 p.m., you have two different muti-artist events to choose from. The Miniplex is hosting Rhinestoner Cowboi, a queer dance party overseen by DJs Blancatron, Anya and Rosé. A $10 bill will get your feet in the door but if those feet happen to be carrying someone wearing a costume, the price will be cut in half. Over and across the mudflats of crab-land, the Siren’s Song Tavern has a hip hop show simply packed with local talent. DJ Drinking Moonlight will be spinning hot wax with microphone assassins Al Bear, Ahhmun Ra Hotep, Eddy Montana, Bobby Boe and ATG & Ruffian, who happens to be my bigger younger brother ($5).
