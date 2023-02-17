A+E

Friday, February 17, 2023

Dance / Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Feb. 17

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Whomp Productions is celebrating its 13th anniversary at the Arcata Theatre Lounge tonight at 9 p.m. ($20, $15 advance). Time flies, as we all know, but it is wild to consider that Humboldt’s premier EDM bump machine has been putting on shows since the first Obama Administration, and while Whomp Wednesdays are no longer extant at the Jam, you can still enjoy some electro talent tonight, including Saule, kLL sMTH, Concentrate and Treemeista.
