Music Tonight: Friday, Feb. 17
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Whomp Productions
is celebrating its 13th anniversary at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
tonight at 9 p.m.
($20, $15 advance). Time flies, as we all know, but it is wild to consider that Humboldt’s premier EDM bump machine has been putting on shows since the first Obama Administration, and while Whomp Wednesdays are no longer extant at the Jam, you can still enjoy some electro talent tonight, including Saule, kLL sMTH, Concentrate and Treemeista
.
