The San Francisco Yiddish Combo, submitted
The fourth annual Humboldt Jewish Music and Culture Festival
, a celebration of Yiddish and Sephardic culture, music and cuisine, runs Feb. 18 through Feb. 26
, with events happening in person at the Eureka Woman’s Club, Temple Beth El and virtually on Zoom. This year, the headliners are the San Francisco Yiddish Combo, which will be presenting two lively concerts and two workshops covering Klezmer music and singing in a Jewish context. Also presenting this year is Ellie Shapiro, who will be sharing the multimedia presentation entitled Music of Israel
. And we can’t forget the food! Learn how to make challah and babkas with Humble Rise Kitchen and Mariah and Lauren Sarabia. Get the festival’s complete schedule and ticket information at templebetheleureka.org
.