Thursday, February 16, 2023

Outdoors

Take a Hike

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge FOUNDERS GROVE, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Founders Grove, Shutterstock
Get outside and get your blood pumping walking among the giant redwoods in some of the area’s most scenic groves. There are three guided winter walks happening this week. First up, on Friday, February 17, take a guided walk through Founders Grove Loop from 2 to 3 p.m. (free). Meet by the Founders Grove park restrooms on Dyerville Loop Road. On Saturday, Feb. 18, meet at Richardson Grove State Park Visitor's Center at 11:30 a.m. and take a stroll through Richardson Grove State Park (free). Or take a walk through Gould Grove on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon. Meet in front of the Humboldt Redwoods State Park Visitor Center. For all of these walks, organizers say to bring comfortable walking shoes, water and maybe a rain jacket. Walks are 0.6 miles long on an ADA trail.
Tags: , ,

