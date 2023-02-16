Thursday, February 16, 2023
Take a Hike
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM
Founders Grove, Shutterstock
Get outside and get your blood pumping walking among the giant redwoods in some of the area’s most scenic groves. There are three guided winter walks
happening this week. First up, on Friday, February 17
, take a guided walk through Founders Grove Loop
from 2 to 3 p.m.
(free). Meet by the Founders Grove park restrooms on Dyerville Loop Road. On Saturday, Feb. 18
, meet at Richardson Grove State Park Visitor's Center
at 11:30 a.m.
and take a stroll through Richardson Grove State Park (free). Or take a walk through Gould Grove
on Saturday, Feb. 18
, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Meet in front of the Humboldt Redwoods State Park Visitor Center
. For all of these walks, organizers say to bring comfortable walking shoes, water and maybe a rain jacket. Walks are 0.6 miles long on an ADA trail.
