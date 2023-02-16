A+E

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Claire Bent and Citizen Funk at Trinidad Town Hall

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Claire Bent and Citizen Funk. Submitted
  • Claire Bent and Citizen Funk. Submitted
The Westhaven Center for the Arts presents its “Funky Bluesy Soul Series” — which alternates every other month with jazz — featuring Claire Bent and Citizen Funk bringing the groove to Trinidad Town Hall, Friday, Feb. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. ($10-$20 sliding). There’s plenty of food and drink to keep you energized while you get down on the dance floor. So get up offa that thing and make a night of it.
About The Author

Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

In Print This Week: Feb 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 7
