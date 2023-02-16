Thursday, February 16, 2023
Claire Bent and Citizen Funk at Trinidad Town Hall
Claire Bent and Citizen Funk. Submitted
The Westhaven Center for the Arts presents its “Funky Bluesy Soul Series” — which alternates every other month with jazz — featuring Claire Bent and Citizen Funk
bringing the groove to Trinidad Town Hall
, Friday, Feb. 17
, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
($10-$20 sliding). There’s plenty of food and drink to keep you energized while you get down on the dance floor. So get up offa that thing and make a night of it.
