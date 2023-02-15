A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Posted By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM

It's yet another sci-fi night at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, but because we're so close to the love holiday, the management is playing a rom-com I hated as a kid: Earth Girls Are Easy. I'd much rather watch the superior Jeff Goldblum/Geena Davis vehicle, David Cronenberg's The Fly. So go if you like, and maybe even prove me wrong (there's no accounting for the tastes of a weirdo '80s kid). I'm going to instead recommend the Logger Bar's karaoke night with KJ Dustin at 7 p.m. (free).
click to enlarge karaoke2.jpg
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 9, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 6
Wild 2.0

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation