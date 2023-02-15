Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 15
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM
It's yet another sci-fi night at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
, but because we're so close to the love holiday, the management is playing a rom-com I hated as a kid: Earth Girls Are Easy
. I'd much rather watch the superior Jeff Goldblum/Geena Davis vehicle, David Cronenberg's The Fly
. So go if you like, and maybe even prove me wrong (there's no accounting for the tastes of a weirdo '80s kid). I'm going to instead recommend the Logger Bar
's karaoke night
with KJ Dustin
at 7 p.m.
(free).
