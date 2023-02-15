Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 15

click to enlarge

It's yet another sci-fi night at the, but because we're so close to the love holiday, the management is playing a rom-com I hated as a kid:. I'd much rather watch the superior Jeff Goldblum/Geena Davis vehicle, David Cronenberg's. So go if you like, and maybe even prove me wrong (there's no accounting for the tastes of a weirdo '80s kid). I'm going to instead recommend the'swithat(free).