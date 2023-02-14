A+E

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Young & Lovely - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Young & Lovely
 If you are one of those lucky ducks with a sweetie and an attendant treacly sense of romance, I suspect you don't need any advice from me on what you get up to tonight. For the rest of you, here are a couple options, the former being a little more vanilla. Young & Lovely will be performing a free one at Old Growth Cellars at 6:30 p.m. Expect jazz standards sung for the lonely and attached alike from the Great American Songbook. Half an hour later at the Logger Bar, $5 will get you in the door for a queer-friendly, historically risqué dance party curated by Trinidaddies and DJs Anya and Satanica. If I were on the market for sexy fun and ephemera (and I am not), I'd swerve into the skid and shake it up in Blue Lake.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 9, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 6
Wild 2.0

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation