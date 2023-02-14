Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 14

click to enlarge
If you are one of those lucky ducks with a sweetie and an attendant treacly sense of romance, I suspect you don't need any advice from me on what you get up to tonight. For the rest of you, here are a couple options, the former being a little more vanilla. Young & Lovely
will be performing a free one at Old Growth Cellars
at 6:30 p.m.
Expect jazz standards sung for the lonely and attached alike from the Great American Songbook. Half an hour later at the Logger Bar
, $5 will get you in the door for a queer-friendly, historically risqué dance party curated by Trinidaddies
and DJs Anya
and Satanica.
If I were on the market for sexy fun and ephemera (and I am not), I'd swerve into the skid and shake it up in Blue Lake.