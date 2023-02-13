Music Tonight: Monday, Feb. 13

click to enlarge submitted

Hudson Glover

Weird electronic show alert. Hudson Glover, aka, is an artist who I have reviewed here before, and one whose music is dense, danceable and complex, full of Bill Evans-styled block chords and minimal disco beats. A true auteur in an emerging world of old and new sounds.has also graced these pages as a noisemaker par excellence I have foolishly attempted to rein in a bit with my words.is an act about which I know nothing but am happy to learn. All three can be enjoyed at thetonight atI am unsure of the cover, so bring a few small bills.