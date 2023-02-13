A+E

Monday, February 13, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Feb. 13

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Hudson Glover - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Hudson Glover
Weird electronic show alert. Hudson Glover, aka Huddy Glo, is an artist who I have reviewed here before, and one whose music is dense, danceable and complex, full of Bill Evans-styled block chords and minimal disco beats. A true auteur in an emerging world of old and new sounds. Chini has also graced these pages as a noisemaker par excellence I have foolishly attempted to rein in a bit with my words. Pregnant is an act about which I know nothing but am happy to learn. All three can be enjoyed at the Miniplex tonight at 8 p.m. I am unsure of the cover, so bring a few small bills.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

