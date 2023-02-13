Monday, February 13, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Feb. 13
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Weird electronic show alert. Hudson Glover, aka Huddy Glo
, is an artist who I have reviewed here before, and one whose music is dense, danceable and complex, full of Bill Evans-styled block chords and minimal disco beats. A true auteur in an emerging world of old and new sounds. Chini
has also graced these pages as a noisemaker par excellence I have foolishly attempted to rein in a bit with my words. Pregnant
is an act about which I know nothing but am happy to learn. All three can be enjoyed at the Miniplex
tonight at 8 p.m.
I am unsure of the cover, so bring a few small bills.
