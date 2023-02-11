A+E

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 11

Posted By on Sat, Feb 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Hopeless Jack & the Psychedeltics - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • Hopeless Jack & the Psychedeltics
Hopeless Jack & the Psychedeltics are a Portland band helmed by a guy named Jack who likes his blues loud and trippy. San Diego's oddball duo Moxi & Loon will pad out the bill nicely at the Jam at 8 p.m. ($7). If you stick around until 11:30 p.m. and hand over an extra $5, you can enjoy a dancehall and reggae set by Benj & DJ Sarge OneWise. If you would like to see some other DJs roll out the dance wax with another familiar groove, come celebrate the return of Soul Night at Humbrews at 9 p.m. ($10). This pre-Valentine workout will likely have all the romantic gems needed for the loved and loveless alike.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

