Saturday, February 11, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 11
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Feb 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Hopeless Jack & the Psychedeltics
-
Photo courtesy of the artists
-
Hopeless Jack & the Psychedeltics
are a Portland band helmed by a guy named Jack who likes his blues loud and trippy. San Diego's oddball duo Moxi & Loon
will pad out the bill nicely at the Jam
at 8 p.m.
($7). If you stick around until 11:30 p.m.
and hand over an extra $5, you can enjoy a dancehall and reggae set by Benj & DJ Sarge OneWise
. If you would like to see some other DJs roll out the dance wax with another familiar groove, come celebrate the return of Soul Night
at Humbrews
at 9 p.m. ($10). This pre-Valentine workout will likely have all the romantic gems needed for the loved and loveless alike.
Tags: Hopeless Jack & the Psychedeltics, Benj & DJ Sarge OneWise, Soul Night at Humbrews, Image