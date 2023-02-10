A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 10, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Feb. 10

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Stick Men - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Stick Men
Well, it looks like the Stick Men show over at the Arcata Playhouse is sold out,  so I am going to suggest three alternatives for your Arts Arcata evening. Over at the EXIT Theatre, you will find a free show by jazz saxophonist Stan Fleming Jr., and if you stick around until 8 p.m. and pony up $20, you can enjoy the Diva Burlesque Arcata show, curated by Spooky Spice, who is no relation to the UK Spice Girls. Meanwhile at the same time over at the Miniplex, Chi-Town's space rock psyche masters Bitchin' Bajas will be jamming with support by Winter Band, helmed by Ben Chasney of Six Organs of Admittance fame (to this day one of the noisier basement shows I remember from my NYC days). Local sound-grinders Drip Torch open ($20, $15 advance).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Trending

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 9, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 6
Wild 2.0

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation