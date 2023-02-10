Music Tonight: Friday, Feb. 10

click to enlarge
Well, it looks like the Stick Men
show over at the Arcata Playhouse
is sold out,
so I am going to suggest three alternatives for your Arts Arcata evening. Over at the EXIT Theatre
, you will find a free show by jazz saxophonist Stan Fleming Jr.
, and if you stick around until 8 p.m.
and pony up $20, you can enjoy the Diva Burlesque Arcata show
, curated by Spooky Spice, who is no relation to the UK Spice Girls. Meanwhile at the same time over at the Miniplex
, Chi-Town's space rock psyche masters Bitchin' Bajas
will be jamming with support by Winter Band
, helmed by Ben Chasney of Six Organs of Admittance fame (to this day one of the noisier basement shows I remember from my NYC days). Local sound-grinders Drip Torch
open ($20, $15 advance).