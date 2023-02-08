A+E

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Cinema

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 8

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM

It’s sci-fi night over at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, and tonight’s film is an absolute epic from an era that not only doesn’t exist anymore, it might have never been around in the first place. Permit me to explain. Flash Gordon was a comic from the 1930s surrounding the space adventures of a polo player from Earth who is kidnapped and transported to the planet Mongo. The comic was turned into a huge, Dino De Laurentis production in 1980 with the bright, 1960s colors of his previous space comic film Barbarella, a soundtrack by Queen, and a goofy and campy element that was completely alien to filmgoers at the time, who were just getting used to cutting edge sci-fi, like, well, Alien. The end result is a cult classic film completely of its own kind. Roll through at 6 p.m. to see what I mean. A $5 bill will get you in the door and $9 will get you the same, plus a movie poster.
