Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Ah, Tuesdays are notoriously slow this time of year as well. However, you can still grab an instrument and roll over to the Siren’s Song Tavern at 8 p.m. to join in on the weekly open jam. Fair warning: The scene is fairly Grateful Dead-ish, so if that isn’t your thing, perhaps go check out the free trivia night at Savage Henry’s Comedy Club starting at 6 p.m.
