Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 7
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Ah, Tuesdays are notoriously slow this time of year as well. However, you can still grab an instrument and roll over to the Siren’s Song Tavern
at 8 p.m.
to join in on the weekly open jam
. Fair warning: The scene is fairly Grateful Dead-ish, so if that isn’t your thing, perhaps go check out the free trivia night at Savage Henry
’s Comedy Club
starting at 6 p.m.
