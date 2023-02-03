Friday, February 3, 2023
Sounds and Stories of West Africa in Arcata this Weekend
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Feb 3, 2023
Lansana Kouyate.
Don’t miss a rare chance to hear the rich sounds of West Africa performed by master artists right here in Arcata. Clear your calendars for the West African Cultural Homage
, a two-night musical showcase with Lansana Kouyat, Miriam Djakite and Gordon Hellegers, taking place Saturday, Feb. 4
and Sunday, Feb. 5
, at 7 p.m.
at HLOC's Space
($20). The originally scheduled Feb. 5 performance at Redwood Raks has been moved to HLOC's Space. Kouyate is a griot (West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet, and/or musician) and balafon (a xylophone-like instrument) master from Guinea, West Africa. Djakite is a dance master and Griot from Mali, West Africa, and the lead singer of African psychedelic rock band Orchestra Gold. Hellegers is a master kora (a 21-stringed traditional instrument) player.
