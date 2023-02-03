A+E

Friday, February 3, 2023

Music

Sounds and Stories of West Africa in Arcata this Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Lansana Kouyate. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Lansana Kouyate.
Don’t miss a rare chance to hear the rich sounds of West Africa performed by master artists right here in Arcata. Clear your calendars for the West African Cultural Homage, a two-night musical showcase with Lansana Kouyat, Miriam Djakite and Gordon Hellegers, taking place Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. at HLOC's Space ($20). The originally scheduled Feb. 5 performance at Redwood Raks has been moved to HLOC's Space. Kouyate is a griot (West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet, and/or musician) and balafon (a xylophone-like instrument) master from Guinea, West Africa. Djakite is a dance master and Griot from Mali, West Africa, and the lead singer of African psychedelic rock band Orchestra Gold. Hellegers is a master kora (a 21-stringed traditional instrument) player. 
About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

