Sounds and Stories of West Africa in Arcata this Weekend

Lansana Kouyate.

Don’t miss a rare chance to hear the rich sounds of West Africa performed by master artists right here in Arcata. Clear your calendars for the, a two-night musical showcase with Lansana Kouyat, Miriam Djakite and Gordon Hellegers, taking placeand, atat($20). The originally scheduled Feb. 5 performance at Redwood Raks has been moved to HLOC's Space. Kouyate is a griot (West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet, and/or musician) and balafon (a xylophone-like instrument) master from Guinea, West Africa. Djakite is a dance master and Griot from Mali, West Africa, and the lead singer of African psychedelic rock band Orchestra Gold. Hellegers is a master kora (a 21-stringed traditional instrument) player.