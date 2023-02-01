A+E

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Dirtwire is one of those crossover acts that mixes acoustic and folk instruments and traditions with electronica that were very popular here and abroad among the festival crowds during the last decade. Tonight at 9 p.m. you can revel in that scene at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, where joined by openers Bloomurica, the DW will be playing the kind of jams that will have you dancing with an organic-smelling hottie will with a mononym taken from nature, party drugs, or both. Fair warning, this gig will likely sell out, because, despite the precipitous fall in marijuana prices, there are still somehow a lot of those people floating around, and they like to get down. ($25).
