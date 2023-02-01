A+E

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

2023 NCJ Pet Photo Contest

Posted on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM

2023-pet-photo-ballothdr-600x290.jpg

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS! Head on over to petphotos.northcoastjournal.com to get started. Submissions are open from Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 13. (You probably don't need it, but here's last year's entries for inspiration.)

NEW THIS YEAR! This year we're lending our paws to a cause. Submissions are just $1 each, and the proceeds benefit Miranda's Rescue. We also expanded our categories!  Is your pet snuggly or naughty? High maintenance or just high on life? Enter as many photos in as many categories as you like.

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES! After the submissions close, cast your vote for your favorite critters from Monday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 20. Vote once per day, per category.

WINNERS will be published in the Feb. 23,2023 edition of the North Coast Journal in print and online. The winning pet of each category will win prizes! The top five entries in each category will be published in the print edition, and all entries will be online.

Care to show some extra love to Miranda's Rescue? Hop on over to ncjshop.com to make an extra donation. And don't forget to thank our fabulous sponsors, Fin-n-Feather Pet Shop and McCrea Nissan for helping to make this happen. 

