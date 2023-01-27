Friday, January 27, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 27
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
The Humboldt Folklife Society
is bringing back its popular barn dance
to the Arcata Vet’s Hall
tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Join the Cider Mill Creek Band
and dance caller Lyndsey Battle
as they lead you through a variety of group dances. ($10, $5 Humboldt Folklife Society members, kids 12 and under free).
Tags: Humboldt Folklife Society, Barn Dance, Cider Mill Creek Band, Lyndsey Battle, Arcata Vet’s Hall, Image