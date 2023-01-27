A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 27, 2023

Dance / Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 27

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The Humboldt Folklife Society is bringing back its popular barn dance to the Arcata Vet’s Hall tonight at 7:30 p.m. Join the Cider Mill Creek Band and dance caller Lyndsey Battle as they lead you through a variety of group dances. ($10, $5 Humboldt Folklife Society members, kids 12 and under free).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 26, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 4
Anatomy of an Embezzlement

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation