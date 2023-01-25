Music Tonight: Wednesday, Jan. 25

click to enlarge Submitted

AJ Lee & BlueSummit

Singer, songwriter and mandolin player AJ Lee fronts (what else?), a bluegrass band that has spent the time since its inception in 2015 building up a fanbase, first in Santa Cruz and the Bay Area, and onto the world of international touring. I can certainly see why the group has been growing its profile so successfully, as the sound is accessible, with well-crafted songs that are not bogged down by the less desirable (for casual listeners) of bluegrass: There is very little in the way of fiery twang and fingerpicking excess. Melody, harmony and songcraft are the main engines here. See for yourself tonight atat the, my favorite cemetery- adjacent venue since I left New Orleans ($30, $25 advance).