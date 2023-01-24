Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Peking Acrobats
The timing couldn’t be better for tonight’s performance at the Van Duzer Theater
by the Peking Acrobats
featuring the Shanghai Circus
, as we have just this Sunday passed the torch from the Year of the Tiger to the Year of the Rabbit. 7 p.m.
($39, $20 children). The heady mix of gravity-defying acts, complemented by beautiful costumes and live music, will allow the audience to enjoy a space outside of time and the drab prevailing cultural norms of Northern California.
