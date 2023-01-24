Music Tonight: Tuesday, Jan. 24

click to enlarge Submitted

The Peking Acrobats

The timing couldn’t be better for tonight’s performance at theby thefeaturing the, as we have just this Sunday passed the torch from the Year of the Tiger to the Year of the Rabbit.($39, $20 children). The heady mix of gravity-defying acts, complemented by beautiful costumes and live music, will allow the audience to enjoy a space outside of time and the drab prevailing cultural norms of Northern California.