Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Dance / Music / Theater

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The Peking Acrobats - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • The Peking Acrobats
The timing couldn’t be better for tonight’s performance at the Van Duzer Theater by the Peking Acrobats featuring the Shanghai Circus, as we have just this Sunday passed the torch from the Year of the Tiger to the Year of the Rabbit. 7 p.m. ($39, $20 children). The heady mix of gravity-defying acts, complemented by beautiful costumes and live music, will allow the audience to enjoy a space outside of time and the drab prevailing cultural norms of Northern California.
