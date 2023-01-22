A+E

Archives | RSS

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Dance / Music / Theater

CenterArts Presents the Peking Acrobats

Posted By on Sun, Jan 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge 1m4a3612_1_1_.jpg
Get ready for an evening of awe-inspiring family fun with the amazing Peking Acrobats Featuring the Shanghai Circus, Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Van Duzer Theatre ($20-$39). Sit right down and behold edge-of-your-seat excitement as professional performers dazzle you with acrobatic feats, trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting and gymnastics accompanied by live musicians playing traditional Chinese instruments. Get tickets at centerarts.humboldt.edu.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 19, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 3
Health & Wellness

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation