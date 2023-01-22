Sunday, January 22, 2023
CenterArts Presents the Peking Acrobats
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Sun, Jan 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM
Get ready for an evening of awe-inspiring family fun with the amazing Peking Acrobats Featuring the Shanghai Circus
, Tuesday, Jan. 24
at 7 p.m.
at Van Duzer Theatre
($20-$39). Sit right down and behold edge-of-your-seat excitement as professional performers dazzle you with acrobatic feats, trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting and gymnastics accompanied by live musicians playing traditional Chinese instruments. Get tickets at centerarts.humboldt.edu
.
