Friday, January 20, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 20
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Photo by Juan Carrillo
DJ Dastbunny
An all-ages Goth Night
at Synapsis
, put on by DJ DastBunny
, is on the ledger for tonight’s entertainment. DJ Zero One
of Radio Clash fame is also onboard for this event, which is an outfit and costume-encouraged affair in an environment that is perfectly suited for the dark theatricality of goth culture. The dance starts at 7 p.m.
, 17 and under get in free, all adults pay a mere $5. Viva.
