A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 20, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 20

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge DJ Dastbunny - PHOTO BY JUAN CARRILLO
  • Photo by Juan Carrillo
  • DJ Dastbunny
An all-ages Goth Night at Synapsis, put on by DJ DastBunny, is on the ledger for tonight’s entertainment. DJ Zero One of Radio Clash fame is also onboard for this event, which is an outfit and costume-encouraged affair in an environment that is perfectly suited for the dark theatricality of goth culture. The dance starts at 7 p.m., 17 and under get in free, all adults pay a mere $5. Viva.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 19, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 3
Health & Wellness

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation