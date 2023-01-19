A+E

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Music

Weekend Jazz Shows

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Couple of great local jazz shows this weekend that you won’t want to miss. Westhaven Center for the Arts presents its Third Friday bi-monthly jazz series, featuring RLA jazz trio and various guests. This Friday, Jan. 20,
catch RLA w/Claire Bent at 7 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall ($10-20 sliding
scale). Bent’s powerhouse energy and the smooth stylings of veterans Tim Randles (piano), Ken Lawrence (bass) and Mike Labolle (drums) will have you dancing all night. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Snacks and
drinks available. 
And on Sunday, Jan. 22, treat yourself to An Afternoon of Jazz with Paula Jones & Friends from 3 to 5 p.m. at Morris Graves Museum of Art ($5, $2 students/seniors/military, free for museum
members, children under 18 and families with an EBT card). 
In the words of
Ms. Jones herself: “Listeners can expect well-dressed performers,
movement, dance, spirituality and an abundance of gratitude. We will
present a mix of jazz and R&B, and the audience will hear this music
performed in a kind of stream of consciousness style; each song is taken
as a vehicle for free interpretation.”
Snap. Snap. Snap.
About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

