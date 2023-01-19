Weekend Jazz Shows

click to enlarge submitted

Couple of great local jazz shows this weekend that you won’t want to miss. Westhaven Center for the Arts presents its Third Friday bi-monthly jazz series, featuring RLA jazz trio and various guests. Thiscatchatat($10-20 slidingscale). Bent’s powerhouse energy and the smooth stylings of veterans Tim Randles (piano), Ken Lawrence (bass) and Mike Labolle (drums) will have you dancing all night. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Snacks anddrinks available.And on, treat yourself tofromat($5, $2 students/seniors/military, free for museummembers, children under 18 and families with an EBT card).In the words ofMs. Jones herself: “Listeners can expect well-dressed performers,movement, dance, spirituality and an abundance of gratitude. We willpresent a mix of jazz and R&B, and the audience will hear this musicperformed in a kind of stream of consciousness style; each song is takenas a vehicle for free interpretation.”Snap. Snap. Snap.