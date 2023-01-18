Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Jan. 18
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Loathe as I am to promote yet another karaoke night, I have to drop a mention here, as I feel that the Logger Bar
doesn’t get enough attention and I certainly haven’t dropped a line about this joint in enough recent columns. So, here’s my endorsement for the evening: Go check out KJ Dustin
’s set-up starting at 8 p.m.
and sing a song for everyone. It’s free.
