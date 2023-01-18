A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Loathe as I am to promote yet another karaoke night, I have to drop a mention here, as I feel that the Logger Bar doesn’t get enough attention and I certainly haven’t dropped a line about this joint in enough recent columns. So, here’s my endorsement for the evening: Go check out KJ Dustin’s set-up starting at 8 p.m. and sing a song for everyone. It’s free.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 2
‘Still Downhill’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation