Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Jan. 17
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Back from the dead like a risen phoenix after the lethargic paralysis of COVID, the Miniplex
is once more hosting Latin Dance Night
with DJ Pachanguero
. I can tell you that my foggiest memories from the pre-plague times are pleasantly colored by this event, and if you want to partake and make some new memories of your own, roll through at 9 p.m.
There’s no cover, but a two-drink minimum is encouraged.
