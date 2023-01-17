A+E

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Back from the dead like a risen phoenix after the lethargic paralysis of COVID, the Miniplex is once more hosting Latin Dance Night with DJ Pachanguero. I can tell you that my foggiest memories from the pre-plague times are pleasantly colored by this event, and if you want to partake and make some new memories of your own, roll through at 9 p.m. There’s no cover, but a two-drink minimum is encouraged.
