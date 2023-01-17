Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Condor Lecture at Sequoia Park Zoo
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Chris West
-
Chris West and condor SPZ
The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series
continues this week with a hybrid event (in-person and on Zoom) on the Yurok Tribe’s reintroduction of the condor to the region. Chris West, Manager of the Northern California Condor Restoration Program, discusses the conservation history of the endangered California condor in California Condor Reintroduction Update
, happening Wednesday, Jan. 18
, at 7 p.m.
in Sequoia Park Zoo’s Flamingo Room
(free). There will be a zoo update slideshow at 6:45 p.m. with the lecture and Q&A following. To attend virtually, find the Zoom at SequoiaParkZoo.net
or through the zoo’s social media.
Tags: Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series, California Condor Reintroduction Update, Image