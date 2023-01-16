A+E

Monday, January 16, 2023

Music Tonight: Monday, Jan. 16

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM

One of my very favorite Humco bands is playing a gig to kick off its tour of the Pacific Northwest at Siren’s Song Tavern tonight at 7 p.m. Blackplate will be joined by Eureka quartet Dirt Magic in making a bit of sonic magic for the public’s pleasure. My buddy Sean from the first band tells me he’s not sure what the door price is but assures me $5 toward gas will go a long way. 
