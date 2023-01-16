Monday, January 16, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Jan. 16
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Jan 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM
One of my very favorite Humco bands is playing a gig to kick off its tour of the Pacific Northwest at Siren’s Song Tavern
tonight at 7 p.m. Blackplate
will be joined by Eureka quartet Dirt Magic
in making a bit of sonic magic for the public’s pleasure. My buddy Sean from the first band tells me he’s not sure what the door price is but assures me $5 toward gas will go a long way.
