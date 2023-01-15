Music Tonight: Sunday, Jan. 15

click to enlarge
Here’s a nice trifecta with a little bit for everyone on the Lord’s day of rest. First up at 3 p.m.
, if you are interested in hearing organ music done in the proper setting and by a master, head over to Christ Episcopal Church
in Eureka and check out a performance by world-renowned organist Ken Cowan
. The suggested donation is $20, which seems like a steal to me. If your tastes are more along the indie/DIY side of things, then the Outer Space
has a good gig for you, where a sliding scale door price starting at $5 will get you access to three bands: touring act Shutups
, and local allstars Los Perdidos
and The Critics
. Finally, if you really love the confluence of nostalgia, novelty and hip hop, you could do a lot worse than heading over to Humbrews
at 9 p.m.
to hear Afroman
do his song about that time he got high and the calamities that followed ($30, $25 advance).