Sunday, January 15, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Jan. 15

Posted By on Sun, Jan 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Shutups - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Shutups
Here’s a nice trifecta with a little bit for everyone on the Lord’s day of rest. First up at 3 p.m., if you are interested in hearing organ music done in the proper setting and by a master, head over to Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka and check out a performance by world-renowned organist Ken Cowan. The suggested donation is $20, which seems like a steal to me. If your tastes are more along the indie/DIY side of things, then the Outer Space has a good gig for you, where a sliding scale door price starting at $5 will get you access to three bands: touring act Shutups, and local allstars Los Perdidos and The Critics. Finally, if you really love the confluence of nostalgia, novelty and hip hop, you could do a lot worse than heading over to Humbrews at 9 p.m. to hear Afroman do his song about that time he got high and the calamities that followed ($30, $25 advance).
