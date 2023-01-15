A+E

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Community / Music

MLK Learning Day at Arcata Community Center

Posted By on Sun, Jan 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Join HC Black Music and Arts Association, Black Humboldt and others for the MLK Learning Day, Monday, Jan. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Arcata Community Center ($10 donation, $5 for youth under 12, bring a can of food for the Third Bags of Love drive). The event will have live music, speakers, dance, food vendors and resource sharing to empower the community. Money raised goes toward the Glen Edward Kuumba Literacy Foundation to improve school retention and literacy awareness for youth. Before the event, gather with the community at the Arcata Plaza at 8:15 a.m. for the MLK March (free).
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

