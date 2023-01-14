Saturday, January 14, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 14
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Jan 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM
My featured show of the week has got to be tonight’s affair at the Arcata Playhouse
, where at 7:30 p.m.
the music will begin and the good times will roll. I am talking about the album release party for Wild Abandon
, a local group whose musical pedigree somehow manages to outweigh the considerable talent of its members, many of whom are familiar faces in our little scene. If you doubt my convictions, you have only to check out the new music video for the group’s tune Alaskan Beauty to see what I am talking about. As someone who has described our county as the Alaska of California more than a few times, this one vibes with me. Jacki and the Jollies will be getting their jollies off as the opening act, so be punctual ($10-$20 sliding scale).
