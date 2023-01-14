A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 14

Posted By on Sat, Jan 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Wild Abandon - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Wild Abandon
My featured show of the week has got to be tonight’s affair at the Arcata Playhouse, where at 7:30 p.m. the music will begin and the good times will roll. I am talking about the album release party for Wild Abandon, a local group whose musical pedigree somehow manages to outweigh the considerable talent of its members, many of whom are familiar faces in our little scene. If  you doubt my convictions, you have only to check out the new music video for the group’s tune Alaskan Beauty to see what I am talking about. As someone who has described our county as the Alaska of California more than a few times, this one vibes with me. Jacki and the Jollies will be getting their jollies off as the opening act, so be punctual ($10-$20 sliding scale).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Arcata Playhouse, Wild Abandon Band

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 2
‘Still Downhill’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation