Wild Abandon Album Release Show this Saturday at the Playhouse

click to enlarge submitted

Wild Abandon

Friends, put on your dancing shoes and hoof it to thefor a special evening of music, dancing, drinks and supporting local musicians at thefrom($10-$20 sliding scale). The band members self-produced their second albumand are ready to play it live for you. Join them and some of their musical friends for that, plus tunes by Jacki & the Jollies. Later, dance toDJ Bumblecrow into the night. Beer, wine, cocktails are mocktails available for purchase.