A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 13, 2023

Music

Wild Abandon Album Release Show this Saturday at the Playhouse

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Wild Abandon - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Wild Abandon
Friends, put on your dancing shoes and hoof it to the Arcata Playhouse for a special evening of music, dancing, drinks and supporting local musicians at the Wild Abandon Album Release Show, Saturday, Jan. 14 from 7 p.m. to midnight ($10-$20 sliding scale). The band members self-produced their second album Character Study and are ready to play it live for you. Join them and some of their musical friends for that, plus tunes by Jacki & the Jollies. Later, dance to
DJ Bumblecrow into the night. Beer, wine, cocktails are mocktails available for purchase.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Wild Abandon Album Release Show, Arcata Playhouse

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 2
‘Still Downhill’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation