Wild Abandon Album Release Show this Saturday at the Playhouse

Friends, put on your dancing shoes and hoof it to the Arcata Playhouse
for a special evening of music, dancing, drinks and supporting local musicians at the Wild Abandon Album Release Show, Saturday, Jan. 14
from 7 p.m. to midnight
($10-$20 sliding scale). The band members self-produced their second album Character Study
and are ready to play it live for you. Join them and some of their musical friends for that, plus tunes by Jacki & the Jollies. Later, dance to
DJ Bumblecrow into the night. Beer, wine, cocktails are mocktails available for purchase.