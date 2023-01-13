A+E

Friday, January 13, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 13

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Sons Of is a mini-indie supergroup, featuring Sam Prekop of The Sea and Cake (and also the ne phew of my dear late friend Jack Turner) and John McEntire from Tortoise. Both groups were groundbreaking in the ’90s and early aughts, due in no small part to the efforts of the aforementioned gentlemen. Come see what I’m talking about at the Miniplex at 8 p.m.; I guarantee this is going to be a good show. Jeremiah Chiu opens ($20, $15 advance).
